Video | Dana White reacts to Tafon Nchukwi’s insane head kick KO on Contender Series

UFC president Dana White had a memorable reaction to Tafon Nchukwi and his insane head kick KO in the main event of the Contender Series.

A top light heavyweight prospect, Nchukwi landed a ridiculous head kick to knock out Al Matavao in the headlining fight on Tuesday’s edition of the Contender Series. Nuchkwi is just 25 years old and the victory over Matavao improved his record to a perfect 4-0. Considering he just turned pro in 2019, it is incredible what he has achieved in such a short period of time in the sport. Take a look at the Nchukwi head kick KO below via ESPN.

Shortly after Nchukwi’s KO, the broadcast showed a replay of White’s reaction to it. Check out how the UFC bossman reacted to the KO below.

Dana White’s reaction to Tafon Nchukwi’s insane Head Kick KO on #DWCS #UFC pic.twitter.com/wzc4d6q12Y — Pound For Pound: MMA Podcast (@PFP_Podcast) September 9, 2020

“Holy f*cking sh*t. Holy sh*t,” Dana White exclaimed, with his eyes nearly bursting out of his head in awe of the KO. Many fans and media felt the same way on their social media.

The KO was incredible and at the end of the night, White decided to give Nchukwi a contract to the UFC. Nchukwi was joined by Drako Rodriguez, Aliaskhab Khizriev, and Phil Hawes among the fighters to earn deals with the UFC. Sherrard Blackledge was also invited back for another shot on the Contender Series in November. But the clear standout performance of the night belonged to Nchukwi, who landed one of the most brutal head kick KOs we have seen in quite some time. It was a no brainer to sign him.

While handing out the contracts, White said that normally he would sign a guy like Nchukwi with only four pro fights to a developmental deal. But White said that the KO “scared” him and he had to give him a deal to the UFC. There is no date set for Nchukwi’s UFC debut, but with the promotion holding plenty of cards in Las Vegas and Fight Island over the next couple of weeks, look for Nchukwi to get a shot on one of them.

