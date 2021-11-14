Video | Conor McGregor was salivating over today’s UFC Vegas 42 main event

Conor McGregor obviously tuned in to watch his former opponent Max Holloway take on Yair Rodriguez in today’s UFC Vegas 42 main event.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Holloway (23-6 MMA) of course have a history. The pair met at featherweight way back in April of 2013, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Max Holloway was returning to action today for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. Prior to that win, ‘Blessed’ had suffered back to back losses to reigning featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Yair Rodriguez (13-2 MMA) was ending a two-year hiatus at UFC Vegas 42. ‘El Pantera’ had last competed in October of 2019, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over veteran Jeremy Stephens.

During the fighter announcements for today’s headliner, Conor McGregor was seen pacing back and forth while staring down Max Holloway through his television.

Check out that footage below courtesy of McGregor’s official Twitter account:

Saturday’s UFC main event resulted in a thrilling five round war. Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez got after it right off the opening bell and didn’t stop trading strikes until the horn sounded to end their twenty-five minute affair. Although ‘El Pantera’ found success by landing a plethora of heavy kicks, it was the pace, takedowns and volume of punches from ‘Blessed’ that proved to be the determining factor in him winning the decision.

Conor McGregor last competed in July where he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. It appears that the former two division UFC champion is now angling for a rematch with Max Holloway as his next fight.

Would you like to see a rematch between McGregor and Holloway booked next by UFC officials? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!