UFC Vegas 9 weigh in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will be back in our lives with the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 9 card out of the promotion’s Apex facility.

The card will be headlined by a compelling heavyweight scrap between ranked contenders Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai. Overeem, the former Strikeforce, Dream and K-1 heavyweight champion, will enter the fight with a TKO win over Walt Harris in the rear-view, and is adamant he’s got one more UFC title run left in him. The once-beaten Sakai, on the other hand, is riding four straight wins in the Octagon, having recently bested Chase Sherman, Andrei Arlovski, Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov.

The UFC Vegas 9 card will be co-headlined by a clash of light heavyweight finishers, as former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux takes on brick-fisted Contender Series product Alonzo Menifield. Other highlights of the card include appearances from the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Julia Avila, and Brian Kelleher, and a host intriguing young prospects.

On Friday morning local time, the 18 fighters on this 9-fight UFC Vegas 9 card stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their imminent fights.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vegas 9 Main Card | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Alistair Overeem () vs. Augusto Sakai ()

Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Kevin Natividad (144.5)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

UFC Vegas 9 Undercard | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5) vs. Alexander Romanov (259)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)

Which fights on this card are you most excited for?