UFC Vegas 9 weigh in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will be back in our lives with the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 9 card out of the promotion’s Apex facility.
The card will be headlined by a compelling heavyweight scrap between ranked contenders Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai. Overeem, the former Strikeforce, Dream and K-1 heavyweight champion, will enter the fight with a TKO win over Walt Harris in the rear-view, and is adamant he’s got one more UFC title run left in him. The once-beaten Sakai, on the other hand, is riding four straight wins in the Octagon, having recently bested Chase Sherman, Andrei Arlovski, Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov.
The UFC Vegas 9 card will be co-headlined by a clash of light heavyweight finishers, as former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux takes on brick-fisted Contender Series product Alonzo Menifield. Other highlights of the card include appearances from the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Julia Avila, and Brian Kelleher, and a host intriguing young prospects.
On Friday morning local time, the 18 fighters on this 9-fight UFC Vegas 9 card stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their imminent fights.
See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):
UFC Vegas 9 Main Card | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Alistair Overeem () vs. Augusto Sakai ()
- Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)
- Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5)
- Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Kevin Natividad (144.5)
- Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)
UFC Vegas 9 Undercard | 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+
- Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)
- Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5) vs. Alexander Romanov (259)
- Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)
Which fights on this card are you most excited for?