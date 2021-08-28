UFC Vegas 35: ‘Barboza vs. Chikadze’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by featherweights Giga Chikadze and Edson Barboza.

Chikadze (13-2 MMA) has won his last eight fights in a row, a streak which includes back-to-back first round stoppage wins over Jamey Simmons and Cub Swanson.

Meanwhile, Edson Barboza (22-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout win over Shane Burgos in May.

The co-main event of the evening will crown the middleweight winner of TUF 29 as Bryan Battle is set to square off with Gilbert Urbina.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 25 event also features the return of former interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee. ‘The MoTown Phenom’ is set to collide with Daniel Rodriguez in a highly anticipated welterweight contest.

Lee (18-6 MMA) has not competed since suffering a submission loss to newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira back in March of 2020. Prior to that setback, the Michigan native was coming off a sensational knockout win over Gregor Gillespie.

As for Daniel Rodriguez (15-2 MMA), ‘D-Rod’ will enter tonight’s event sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Preston Parsons.

Get all of tonight’s Barboza vs. Chikadze live results and highlights below (refresh for updates)

UFC Vegas 35 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 pm ET)

Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze –

Bryan Battle vs Gilbert Urbina –

Ricky Turcios vs Brady Hiestand –

Kevin Lee vs Daniel Rodriguez –

Andre Petroski vs Micheal Gillmore –

Makhmud Muradov vs Gerald Meerschaert –

UFC Vegas 35 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 7 pm ET)

Alessio Di Chirico vs Abdul Razak Alhassan –

Sam Alvey vs Wellington Turman –

Dustin Jacoby vs Darren Stewart –

JJ Aldrich vs Vanessa Demopoulos –

Jamall Emmers vs Pat Sabatini –

Mana Martinez vs Guido Cannetti –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 35 main event between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!