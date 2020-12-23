UFC Vegas 17 medical suspensions: Stephen Thompson potentially sidelined for 6 months

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has received a potential six-month suspension in the wake of his win over Geoff Neal last weekend.

Thompson was able to continue building momentum in the welterweight division with what turned out to be an incredibly comprehensive victory over rising star Geoff Neal. Now, the question turns to who he will fight next as his quest for a UFC title goes on.

As reported by MixedMartialArts.com, however, he could wind up being out for six months due to a medical suspension – and while this is just a precautionary measure, his knee did seem to be in a bad way after the fight.

“Stephen Thompson: Needs MRI of right knee and thigh, and X-ray of right hand, and clearance by doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 60 days.

Geoff Neal: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact due to eyebrow laceration.

Jose Aldo: Suspended 21 days with 14 days no contact.

Marlon Vera: Needs MRI of left wrist, and X-Ray of left hand and wrist, and clearance by doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days.

Michel Pereira: Suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Khaos Williams: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to cheek laceration.

Rob Font: Suspended 21 days with 14 days no contact.

Marlon Moraes: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Marcin Tybura: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact due to nose laceration.

Greg Hardy: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Anthony Pettis: Needs X-ray of nose, X-ray of right foot, and clearance by doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days

Alex Morono: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Sijara Eubanks: Suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days.

Pannie Kianzad: Needs X-ray and MRI of left hand/thumb, clearance from doctor, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days.

Deron Winn: Needs MRI or X-ray of left knee, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 21 days with 14 days no contact.

Antonio Arroyo: Suspended 21 days with 14 days no contact.

Gillian Robertson: Suspended 45 days with no contact 30 days due to nose laceration.

Taila Santos: Needs MRI of right elbow, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Tafon Nchukwi: Needs MRI or X-ray of right knee and left shoulder, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Jamie Pickett: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Jimmy Flick: Needs X-ray of right foot, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days.

Cody Durden: Needs MRI of right knee, doctor clearance, otherwise suspended 180 days; minimum suspension is 30 days.

Christos Giagos: Needs doctor clearance of left eye corneal abrasion, otherwise suspended 180 days.”

Who do you want to see Stephen Thompson fight next?