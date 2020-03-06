UFC San Diego odds: Dustin Poirier opens as favorite over Dan Hooker

The current UFC San Diego betting odds favor former title contender Dustin Poirier to win the lightweight showdown against Dan Hooker.

It was reported recently that the UFC is lining up a Poirier vs. Hooker main event showdown that is set to take place in San Diego, California on May 16. Both men are considered to be amongst the top contenders in the lightweight division, with both believing that they’re only a few wins away from a title shot.

Courtesy of BestFightOdds, we’ve got the first released odds ahead of their highly anticipated bout.

UFC San Diego Odds:

Dustin Poirier: -200

Dan Hooker: +160

At this moment in time, Poirier is the clear -200 favorite to walk out of San Diego with the win. On the flip side, Hooker is currently priced as the +160 underdog.

“The Hangman” is coming off the back of an incredibly narrow decision win over Paul Felder at UFC Auckland, with many opinions being split regarding the fight. Some felt as if Felder was the one who should’ve had his hand raised, whereas others simply thought it was a real coming out party for Hooker as he continues to try and build his way up towards a title shot.

Poirier, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi last year. Poirier was battling the undefeated Russian for the Lightweight Championship but came up short despite having a few bright moments in the fight.

The popular fan opinion is that Poirier will be able to stroll past Hooker and even finish him, but one thing we’ve all come to learn is that we shouldn’t be underestimating those who stem from City Kickboxing.

After all, they’ve already got two UFC titles in their camp with Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya currently riding high at the top of their respective divisions.

