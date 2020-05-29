UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the compelling UFC on ESPN 9 card out of the new Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The card will be headlined by a welterweight clash between former champion Tyron Woodley, who will look to return to the cage for the first time since the loss of his title to Kamaru Usman, and Gilbert Burns, who will be looking for the biggest victory of his career to date.

The UFC on ESPN 9 co-main event will go down in heavyweight division, where former World Series of Fighting champ Blagoy Ivanov will take on former Bellator contender Augusto Sakai.

Elsewhere on the card, we’ll see appearances from popular fighters like Mackenzie Dern, Antonina Shevchenko, Katlyn Chookagian, and Tim Elliot.

On Friday morning, the 22 fighters on the UFC on ESPN 9 lineup stepped onto the scales to weigh in for the respective battles.

Get the full weigh in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie).

***Refresh for updates***

UFC on ESPN 9 | ESPN/ESPN+ at 9:00 pm ET

Tyron Woodley (170.5) vs. Gilbert Burns ()

Blagoy Ivanov (255.5) vs. Augusto Sakai ()

Spike Carlyle (150) vs. Billy Quarantillo (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight fight

Roosevelt Roberts (156) vs. Brok Weaver (157.5) – Weaver missed weight

Hannah Cifers (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern ()

UFC on ESPN 9 Undercard | ESPN/ESPN+ at 6:00 pm ET