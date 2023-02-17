UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira warns Francis Ngannou against boxing Tyson Fury: “It’s suicide”

UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is warning Francis Ngannou against boxing Tyson Fury.

UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, (17-3 MMA) was stripped of his title and released from his contract this past January. Ngannou, 36, rejected the UFC’s new contract offer and is now a free agent.

Although there has been no confirmation as to what’s next for ‘The Predator’, he continues to show interest in professional boxing, with possible opponents being Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Speaking with ‘MMAFighting‘, Pereira shared his thoughts on a Ngannou vs Fury boxing match:

“It depends if he’s fighting the elite. (Boxing against) Tyson is hard. It’s suicide… There are other guys for him to start. (He can go) one step at a time. If he really wants to fight those guys, then he’s just thinking about the money. I don’t know if that’s the case. But to say ‘I’m going there because I want to become champion,’ that’s hard. (Boxing) someone who can defend from his punches, (Ngannou) would get tired.”

Tyson Fury, 34, is a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC title since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020. ‘The Gypsy King’ has fought 34 times in the ring, with 33 wins, no losses and 1 draw.

Continuing, Alex Pereira said:

“I’ll give you a dumb example: If you ask someone who’s never trained in in his life to go against someone experienced and tell him to hit as hard as he can to knock him out, he’ll gas out in three minutes, and then one weak punch will knock him out since he has no defense anymore and can barely stand still. To me, knowing how to defend yourself is the the most important thing.”

As for what’s next for Pereira (7-1 MMA), he’s preparing for his next battle in the Octagon with Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) on Saturday April 8th at UFC 287. ‘Poatan’, the current UFC middleweight champion is looking to keep his undefeated run against Adesanya alive. “The Last Stylebender” will be out for vengeance.

Would you like to see Ngannou get in the ring with Fury? Do you agree with Alex Pereira’s assessment that it would be ‘suicide’ for ‘The Predator’ to take on such a superstar in the boxing ring?

