UFC aims to “enhance the fan experience” by expanding their Apex facility in Las Vegas

The UFC is planning to expand their Apex facility to increase fan capacity and enhance the overall fan experience. The live events and production center is located off the 215 Beltway near Rainbow Boulevard, in Enterprise, Nevada.

The current 13,000-square-foot Apex facilities request for expansion is slated to be up for approval at Wednesday’s Feb. 2nd Clark County Zoning Commission meeting. The proposed plan is to host up to 1,000 fans for events, adding food and alcohol service, ticket booths, as well as a souvenir shop.

“UFC APEX has become the defacto home for UFC events during the pandemic, and we’re looking to create additional seating and enhance the fan experience for future events,” a UFC spokesperson said of the filing (h/t Las Vegas Review Journal).

The building was initially purchased by the UFC in 2018 and after a multi-million dollar renovation, opened in June of 2019. The facility has advanced production capabilities which allows for worldwide streaming.

The UFC would like fans to enjoy the fights of course, but also concerts, music events and gala’s at the Apex. The option of renting out the space for rehearsals is also in the plans.

The expansion, if approved, would also require additional parking facilities. Currently at 371 the plan would be to have 562 spaces available.

The expansion project would be carried out in phases, initially allowing fans to park at the Apex as well as the companies headquarters ‘UFC Performance Institute’ across the street, with shuttle services to events.

