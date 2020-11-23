UFC 255 medical suspensions: Alex Perez facing long break

The medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC 255 card are in, and Alex Perez is facing a lengthy suspension after his loss in the main event.

Perez challenged Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight title in the UFC 255 main event, and lost via first-round submission. While the loss didn’t look particularly damaging, Perez could be out for some time with a hand injury, pending the result of an X-ray.

See the full UFC 255 medical suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 255 Main Card Medical Suspensions:

Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Alex Perez (UFC 255 main event: men’s flyweight title fight)

•Perez must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21

Valentina Shevchenko defeated Jennifer Maia (UFC 255 co-main event: women’s flyweight title fight)

•Maia must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT Dr or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Tim Means defeated Mike Perry

•Means suspended until 12/22/20, No contact until 12/13/20 – Right knee

•Perry suspended until 01/06/21, No contact until 12/22/20 – Contusions

Katlyn Chookagian defeated Cynthia Calvillo

•Calvillo must have right shoulder MRI, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20

Paul Craig defeated Mauricio Rua

•Rua suspended until 01/06/21 No contact until 12/22/20

UFC 255 Preliminary Card Medical Suspensions:

Brandon Moreno defeated Brandon Royal

•Royval must have right shoulder MRI, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20

Joaquin Buckley defeated Jordan Wright

•Buckley must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21

•Wright suspended until 01/06/21

Antonina Shevchenko defeated Ariane Lipski

•Lipski must have left orbital fracture cleared by Ophthalmologist or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Nicolas Dalby defeated Daniel Rodriguez

•Dalby must have right foot and right elbow XRays, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20

•Rodriguez must have right hand X-Ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 12/22/20, no contact until 12/13/20

Alan Jouban defeated Jared Gooden

•Jouban must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT Dr or no contest until 05/21/21; minimum suspension no contest until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

•Gooden suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Kyle Daukaus defeated Dustin Stoltzfus

•Stoltzfus suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20

Sasha Palatnikov defeated Louis Cosce

•Palatnikov suspended until 01/06/21, no contact until 12/22/20 – Sutures to cuts

•Cosce suspended until 01/21/21, no contact until 01/06/21