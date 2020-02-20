UFC 248: ‘Romero vs Adesanya’ Fight Card and Start Times

The next UFC pay-per-view on the calendar is the stacked UFC 248 card in Las Vegas, Nevada, scheduled for March 7.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will fight Yoel Romero for middleweight gold. The bout will be “The Last Stylebender’s” first title defence since claiming the middleweight belt from Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

The co-main event features the first Chinese UFC champion Weili Zhang who will attempt to defend her title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a strawweight title fight.

This will be the first time “Magnum” has defended her 115 pound belt since claiming it in a title bout against Jessica Andrade in August 2019 at UFC Shenzhen.

Jedrzejczyk also defeated Andrade in dominant fashion during a 2017 title defence, and she will intend on doing the same to Zhang in the UFC 248 co-main event.

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley will make his long-awaited return against Jose Alberto Quiñones at UFC 248, while the main card also features appearances from fighters like Derek Brunson, Edmen Shahbazyan, Neil Magny, and Li Jingliang.

On the preliminary card, Beneil Dariush will finally face Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout since their fight in July, 2019 was scrapped. Also, Olympic wrestler Mark Madsen will be making his first appearance since his victorious debut at UFC Copenhagen.

UFC 248 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Yoel Romero vs Israel Adesanya: Main event, Middleweight championship bout.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs Weili Zhang: Co-main event, Strawweight championship bout.

Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Neil Magny vs Li Jingliang

Sean O’Malley vs J osé Alberto Quiñónez

UFC 248 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov

Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard

Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose

Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin

UFC 248 Prelims | 6:00 pm ET on ESPN

Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn

Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Movsar Evloev

Danaa Batgerel vs Guido Cannetti

Make sure you catch all the UFC 248 action on March 7th. Which fight are you most looking forward to seeing?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/20/2020.