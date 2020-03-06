UFC 248 weigh-in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the stacked UFC 248 card.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will attempt the first defense of his reign opposite fearsome contender Yoel Romero — widely regarded as the scariest fighter in the division. Adesanya was originally expected to face top contender Paulo Costa, but shifted his attention to Romero when Costa was unable to accept the fight due to a bicep injury.

The UFC 248 co-main event will also be a title fight, as Weili Zhang looks to defend the UFC strawweight title against the former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang is the first UFC champion from China and is viewed as a potential superstar, while Jedrzejczyk was the longest-reigning champion in the division’s history.

Elsewhere on this stacked fight card, we’ll witness appearances from names like Li Jingliang, Neil Magny, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira, Max Griffin, Sean O’Malley, Mark Madsen and lots more.

At 12:00pm ET on Friday, Adesanya, Romero, Zhang, Jedrzejczyk and the other stars of this exciting event stepped onto the scale to weigh in for their looming battles.

See the full results of the UFC 248 weigh-ins below (via MMA Fighting):

UFC 248 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

UFC 248 Prelims | 8:00pm ET on ESPN

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

UFC 248 Early Prelims | 6:30pm ET on ESPN+

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Jamall Emmers vs. Giga Chikadze

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Which fights on this stacked UFC pay-per-view are you most excited for?

