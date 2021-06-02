Tyron Woodley is getting a “multi-million dollar payday” to box Jake Paul, reveals manager

Tyron Woodley will be making millions of dollars to box Jake Paul, his manager Malki Kawa, revealed.

After it was made official that Woodley would box Paul, the former UFC champion claimed it would be the biggest purse of his career. According to Kawa, Woodley did better than Ben Askren due to the fact he’s getting a cut of the pay-per-view which Askren did not. With that, he says Woodley will make millions of dollars.

“He’s getting paid really well,” Kawa said about Woodley’s contract to MMAFighting. “It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done. For a guy in his situation, it was a tremendous deal. He’s getting a large base number. (Tyron Woodley’s) getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He’s participating in a lot of different things. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already. Add on all the extra stuff, it’s a really nice payday.

“In this case, I worked with Nakisa, I worked with Stephen Espinoza, I gave them what I was looking for,” Kawa said of Woodley’s contract. “We worked back and forth for a good amount of time. Sh*t got ugly sometimes, other times it was pleasant. We just got to a point where we felt comfortable with it and Jake is probably making the lion’s share of the money, which he is, but nonetheless Tyron, this is a real good day for him.”

If if the pay-per-views do not sell as much as they expect, Kawa says Tyron Woodley’s base salary is more than he got in the UFC. When he was the champion, his last disclosed purse was $500k to show.

“He definitely got paid in his base guarantee more than he ever did in the UFC, whether as a champion or non-champion, that’s a fact yes,” Kawa said of Woodley.

Tyron Woodley is currently on a four-fight losing streak. He fought out his contract at UFC 260 as he lost by submission to Vicente Luque.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley making millions of dollars to box Jake Paul?