Tyron Woodley and Dan Hooker continue war of words on social media

Tyron Woodley and Dan Hooker continue to go back and forth on Twitter after Hooker defended his close friend Israel Adesanya earlier this week.

Despite the fact that he hasn’t fought since losing his Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman over a year ago, Woodley still seems to be the name on everyone’s lips in the world of mixed martial arts — probably because he’s been so active on social media.

After Woodley went after Israel Adesanya, though, “Hangman” Hooker stepped in, with both men trading verbal blows.

You’re a fortune teller now? Look into your crystal ball 🔮 and tell me when you stop being such a cry baby bitch. Keyword #FoUrMorEChuMP https://t.co/5tgyUvToZI — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 23, 2020

When I looked I saw backpage and onlyfans had a platform for you to make a lil more change. Convo done. Hope you got the clout and few more follows. Back to the grind. https://t.co/a0BMfmD5nX — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 23, 2020

I genuinely apologise for offending you, I had no idea you were serious. I honestly thought you knew your rap career was a joke. 👋 https://t.co/WOVXYrSJNk — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 24, 2020

Seeing two fighters throw jabs at one another online isn’t exactly a rarity these days, and in the current climate, it almost feels normal. Both Woodley and Hooker are clearly eager to get back inside the Octagon in the not so distant future, but it just doesn’t seem at all plausible right now.

Hooker is coming off the back of an entertaining yet controversial victory over Paul Felder down in New Zealand. Of course, whether or not he’s actually able to mix it up with the big players in the lightweight division remains to be seen, given the state of things.

Woodley clearly wants another shot at regaining the title, but he’s going to have to earn it. He was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in London which eventually fell through, and following that, it seemed as if he was going to finally square off with Colby Covington to settle their rivalry.

That didn’t come to fruition either, meaning that the following interactions serve as the closest these two men will get to any form of combat for the foreseeable future.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/24/2020.