Tony Ferguson lays out options for next opponent

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has laid out the options for his next opponent, and his suggestions are very exciting.

Ferguson last fought in May, in the main event of UFC 249, when he collided with Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight. In a noteworthy upset, “El Cucuy” sustained a violent beating at the hands of Gaethje, and ultimately succumbed to a volley of fifth-round strikes. The loss marked the end of his stupendous, 12-fight winning streak, and nixed the possibility of his fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title this year.

Ever since Ferguson came up short against Gaethje, there’s been question as to who he might fight next. As it turns out, he’s got some ideas.

Speaking to ESPN this week, Ferguson named former two-division champion Conor McGregor and former lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier as potential opponents for his next fight. He also added that, no matter who he fights next, he intends to take on the winner of the newly announced October 24 title fight between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje thereafter.

“You want to give me Conor, give me Conor,” he said. “You want to give me Poirier, we’ll make that happen. Then we’ll fight the winner of the Gaethje and Khabib fight.”

While a fight between Ferguson and McGregor would no doubt be a hot attraction, McGregor is ostensibly retired, and seems unlikely to end his retirement for anything but the biggest fights.

A fight between Ferguson and Poirier seems the far more likely option of the two—especially considering Poirier has already expressed interest in the fight. He even offered to fight Ferguson at UFC 249, before Ferguson’s fight with Gaethje was official.

