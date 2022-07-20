Tom Aspinall believes he’s still a mystery to the heavyweight division: “I’ve shown 10 percent of my game”

Tom Aspinall believes there is a lot to his game that the rest of the heavyweight division hasn’t seen.

Aspinall is set for his second straight UFC main event as he headlines UFC London on Saturday against Curtis Blaydes. It will be the toughest test of his career and is only his sixth fight under the UFC banner. In five fights so far, he has only gone to the second round once – and that ended one minute in – so Aspinall says he has only shown 10 percent of his game.

“I just have so much that I’ve not shown, and people don’t know what to expect. No one’s got any idea. Curtis, or anyone else in the heavyweight division, doesn’t know what I bring to the table, because I’ve not shown it yet,” Aspinall said at UFC London media day. “I’ve shown 10 percent of my game, because my octagon time is so short. No one has really seen what I can really do. So I have so much that nobody knows about, which is a massive advantage to me.”

Tom Aspinall doesn’t even have 10 minutes of fight time in the UFC so he certainly has a lot more to show in regards to his overall game. A big part of his game that he hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase is his cardio and whether or not he can go five rounds.

Aspinall believes that may happen against Blaydes which he’s eager to show. Regardless, the Brit believes he’s just a winner and knows he will get his hand raised again on Saturday night.

“I’m a winner. That’s what I care about. I want to win. Don’t care how I win, but I’m a fierce, fierce competitor. I’m fiercely competitive, and I’m trying to win. That’s it,” Aspinall concluded.

