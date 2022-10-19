TJ Dillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is “willing to give up”, plans to make him “quit” at UFC 280

TJ Dillashaw thinks Aljamain Sterling is willing to quit and he plans to make that happen at UFC 280.

Dillashaw is set to fight in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday in Abu Dhabi as he’s looking to reclaim his belt against Sterling who’s the current champ. In the lead-up to the fight, both men have taken shots at one another which has only added to the excitement of the bout, and now Dillashaw is expecting Sterling to quit.

- Advertisement -

“Sterling, he’s definitely not a fighter,” Dillashaw said on UFC Countdown. “He doesn’t have that mentality that I have, that I’m going to bite down on my mouthpiece and beat the s**t out of you. He’s willing to give up, I see that quit in him and I’m going to make him quit.”

Ever since this fight was booked, TJ Dillashaw has been vocal in saying Aljamain Sterling is not a fighter. Instead, he views the champ as an athlete as he doesn’t think ‘Funkmaster’ is dangerous or poses any problems.

- Advertisement -

“(Aljamain Sterling is) not like a dangerous fighter. He’s not someone you have to go out there and be worried about getting finished or put to sleep. I’ve always known he’s great and he’s got some great skills at what he does. But to me, if I look at him, he’s not a fighter, he’s more of an athlete,” Dillashaw said on The MMA Hour.

If TJ Dillashaw does make Aljamain Sterling quit at UFC 280, he would become a three-time bantamweight champion and help cement himself as one of, if not the best bantamweight ever. He has defended the strap three times and holds notable wins over Cody Garbrandt, Cory Sandhagen, Raphael Assuncao, Renan Barao, and John Lineker among others.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw will beat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -