Stipe Miocic still dealing with vision issues, says he sees spots in his eye

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic says he is still dealing with vision issues and says that he sees spots from his left eye.

Miocic hasn’t fought since knocking out Daniel Cormier last August at UFC 241 to re-capture the UFC heavyweight title. Miocic is expected to fight DC in a trilogy whenever he comes back, but he has been dealing with vision issues that have delayed his return to the Octagon. And now with the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, Miocic is focusing on helping the community with his job as a firefighter.

Still, fans and media keep asking Miocic when he’s going to return to the Octagon. Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, Miocic admitted that he’s still having vision troubles that have put his return to the Octagon on an indefinite hiatus.

“I’m taking my time to get back and see how it works. See how the eye feels. (The doctor said), ‘You look good, take your time getting back, don’t be stupid,'” Miocic said.

“(The spots are) like a fly flying by, it’s weird.”

The UFC heavyweight champ admitted that his focus has shifted from getting prepared for his trilogy fight with DC to battling the coronavirus. Along with fighters like Conor McGregor, Miocic has been at the forefront of MMA fighters promoting being vigilant about the coronavirus and staying safe during this troublesome time around the world.

“Right now my fight is with the coronavirus. Not worried about (fighting) right now. Task at hand, right now I’m worried about what’s going on in the world. Once this is over with and get back a normal life, then we’ll worry about it,” Miocic said.

With no telling when the coronavirus pandemic will end, and with Miocic still on the mend, it may be a while until we see him step into the Octagon again. And by the time he’s ready to fight again, DC may hang his gloves up.

