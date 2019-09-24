Stipe Miocic meets, trains with Croatian President

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is a proud Croatian-American. Just over a month after he reclaimed the title from Daniel Cormier at UFC 241, he was visited in Cleveland by Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, who is on a diplomatic visit to the United States.

Miocic detailed this meeting on his social media channels.

“Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović came to Cleveland and stopped by to visit me. What an honor. She throws a mean left hook! Thank you Croatia for always supporting me. Love you all.”

Kolinda is the fourth President of Croatia. She has held office since 2015. She’s the youngest President in the country’s history.

As aforementioned, Stipe Miocic last fought in August, when he defeated Daniel Cormier by fourth-round TKO to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title. His next most recent fight was also against Cormier. This fight, which occurred in July of 2018, saw Cormier knock Miocic out in the first round to claim the title for himself.

Now tied 1-1, the pair of heavyweight greats are expected to fight again sometime later this year — perhaps at UFC 245 in December — or early next year. While there was initially some doubt as to whether or not Cormier would return to the Octagon at all, he recently confirmed that he intends to fight Miocic one last time and then retire.

“I’m going to fight this guy again and my intention is to fight him in the right way and hopefully that’s enough to get my hand raised,” Cormier said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “But, I’ll go fight him again, win or lose, I’m not fighting again. This will be the only time I ever step foot in the Octagon again.”

Who do you think will win the highly anticipated third fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier?

