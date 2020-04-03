Khabib Nurmagomedov still willing to fight, pleads with Dana White to send him location

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still willing to leave Russia for a fight with Tony Ferguson on April 18, but he needs Dana White to give him some answers.

The promotions undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib, had hinted on Wednesday that he would be unable to participate at UFC 249 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, in an interview with ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto earlier today, ‘The Eagle’ revealed he would still be willing to leave his homeland if the UFC could provide him with a travel destination “right now”.

“Right now, if they give me location and I can come out from Russia and I can go to any country,” Nurmagomedov explained. “U.S., Abu Dhabi, doesn’t matter. I’m going to fight, 100 percent. Just give me location. Every day, I send Dana White a message. ‘Hey, where’s my location.’ This is not my mistake.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued to vent his frustrations.

“Too many crazy stuff, too many questions and I don’t have answer. I understand people are upset because this fight, this is like a dream fight for fans. This is my dream fight. I lose money, I lose so much money. Nobody lose like I lose. Nobody. I lose so much things. I want to fight.”

Despite Khabib’s desire to still participate on the April 18 fight card, it is hard to imagine that will happen now. Instead, the most likely outcome is that Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov will be cancelled for an unprecedented fifth time.

Even UFC President Dana White eluded to the fact that supposedly “everyone knew” Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be competing at UFC 249.

Whether the promotion will even be able to salvage the pay-per-view event remains to be seen. ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted earlier today that the UFC is still having issues finalizing a venue for the proposed April 18 date.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com April 2, 2020