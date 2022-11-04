Sean O’Malley thinks there’s a “very good chance” Jake Paul would defeat Nate Diaz in potential boxing match: “It would be an epic fight”

Sean O’Malley hopes Jake Paul boxes Nate Diaz next time out.

Last Saturday, Paul improved to 6-0 as a boxer with the biggest win of his career as he defeated Anderson Silva by decision. Following the win, he called out Diaz after the Stockton native got into it with his team. It’s a fight that many fans want to see, including Sean O’Malley.

- Advertisement -

“I always want to see the biggest fights. Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is the biggest fight, that’s what I would like to see,” O’Malley said on The MMA Hour. “Jake wants to be taken more seriously and fight a real boxer and go after a belt. But, you might as well fight Nate Diaz. I don’t know if Nate takes that fight. Jake looked good. It’s not like Nate looked at him and thought I could go in there and whoop him. That might be a fight that Nate might not even take.”

O’Malley Believes Paul-Diaz Would Be An ‘Epic’ Fight

If Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz does get booked, Sean O’Malley believes there’s a good chance Paul would get his hand raised and stay undefeated. Yet, ‘Suga’ knows Diaz is a tough out for anyone and says the only way to actually know is to see the fight happen.

- Advertisement -

“Jake vs. Nate? There is only one way to see it,” O’Malley said about Paul-Diaz. “If you would’ve asked me if Jake beats Anderson, I would say the same thing, there’s only one way to know and they have to go out there and fight. I don’t know if Jake beats Nate. What he did against Anderson, there’s a very good chance. I think it would be an epic fight.”

Whether or not Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will actually happen is to be seen. But, the hope for O’Malley is it does come to fruition sometime in 2023.

Who do you think would win, Jake Paul or Nate Diaz?

- Advertisement -