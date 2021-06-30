Sean O’Malley claims Ricky Simon declined the fight because he couldn’t make weight, Simon fires back

Sean O’Malley says he agreed to fight Ricky Simon but the bantamweight contender declined because he couldn’t make weight.

Simon was one of many bantamweights who called out O’Malley after the news that Louis Smolka was out of the fight. “Suga” then went on Instagram seemingly accepting the fight but just minutes later he took to Twitter to claim the 28-year-old couldn’t make weight.

Now he can’t make weight 🤣 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 30, 2021

“Now he can’t make weight,” O’Malley wrote.

Although O’Malley says Simon couldn’t make weight, sources told BJPENN.com that when Simon offered to step up, he said it had to be at 145lbs. However, the UFC and O’Malley wanted it to be at 135lbs.

After the news that Simon wouldn’t take the fight, O’Malley then revealed he will face short-notice replacement and UFC newcomer, Kris Moutinho. For Simon, he says O’Malley took a lesser opponent and never even accepted to fight him.

Smart move, control the narrative. Pretend to accept so it doesn’t look as bad when you get a lesser opponent. I’ve been tested, I’ll be around. — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) June 30, 2021

“Smart move, control the narrative. Pretend to accept so it doesn’t look as bad when you get a lesser opponent. I’ve been tested, I’ll be around,” Simon responded to O’Malley.

There is no question a fight between O’Malley and Simon would’ve been more competitive on paper. It’s also a scrap that Simon has been calling for, but unfortunately, it won’t happen at UFC 264 as many had hoped. The winner also would’ve been in line for a top-15 opponent as both men are right near the rankings.

Sean O’Malley enters UFC 264 coming off a dominant third-round TKO over Thomas Almeida. The victory got him back into the win column after he suffered a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in a fight he hurt his ankle in. Since joining the UFC in 2017, O’Malley is 5-1.

