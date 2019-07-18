Robert Whittaker questions the prevalence of trash talk in MMA

These days, it seems like the majority of UFC fighters are trash talkers. Whether it’s to build interest in a fight or get under their opponent’s skin, many fighters seem to have embraced this verbal side of the game. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, however, has not.

Speaking on a recent episode of Submission Radio, Whittaker gave his take on all the trash talk in MMA. In his eyes, the time and energy fighters spend trash talking would be well spent elsewhere — like in the gym.

“I don’t know why everyone calls me a nice guy, to be honest,” Whittaker told Submission Radio. “Like, I’m not nice just because I’m not a dickhead, you know what I mean? Everyone, especially in the MMA game, everyone wants to jump on each other, they want to shit on each other, they want to try to, instead of improving and building their own careers and improving the scene, improving the sport themselves, they’d rather shit on everybody around them.”