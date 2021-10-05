Robbie Lawler checks in on Nick Diaz after UFC 266 loss, asks if he’s ‘good in life’ and if he needs help

Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz had their highly-anticipated rematch and after the fight, Lawler made sure to check in on the Stockton, native.

In the lead-up to their rematch at UFC 266, Diaz was vocal that he didn’t know why he was fighting or why this was the fight. It was troubling comments and he echoed that after the fight as well.

“All the people around me and all the money and the sponsors, they won’t let me get away from fighting,” Diaz said to ESPN before the rematch with Lawler. “There’s things I could do, but that’s not gonna work out. I might as well just go and take my punches. … I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Why did I not just do it?’ I don’t feel great. I feel great to fight. I don’t feel great about everything [else]. If I don’t do this, I don’t know how I’m going to feel about myself.”

In their fight, Diaz came out aggressive but there was not much power behind the punches. In the third round, Lawler landed a big shot that appeared to break Diaz’s nose and he went to a knee and didn’t get up and the fight was called.

Now, in the UFC’s Thrill and Agony promo they released on Tuesday, they showed Robbie Lawler checking in on Nick Diaz and making sure he is well in life.

Robbie Lawler checking on Nick Diaz after their rematch is a special moment 👏 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/1HDBnBNNe0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 5, 2021

Robbie Lawler: Are you good?

Nick Diaz: All good, man.

Lawler: Are you good, in life? That’s f*****g different. Let’s f*****g get there. You know what I’m saying? Let me f*****g know if I can help.

You can’t hear what Diaz says back to Lawler but it is good to see Lawler check in on the fan-favorite. Many were concerned about Diaz in the past and both of them have massive respect for one another.

What do you make of Robbie Lawler asking Nick Diaz if he is good in life?