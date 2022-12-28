Ricky Simon calls for clash with former UFC champion Petr Yan: “I heard you decided not to retire”

UFC bantamweight contender Ricky Simon has a big name in mind for his return.

The Washington native has been out of action since his clash with Jack Shore in July. There, Simon earned ‘Performance of the Night’ honors, as he submitted ‘Tank’ in round two. The loss was a devastating one for Shore, as it was the first defeat of his career.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old moved his winning streak to five with the victory. Prior to his win over Shore, Simon had defeated names such as Raphael Assuncao, Brian Kelleher, and Ray Borg. It seems that he now believes he’s ready to face a former champion.

On Instagram, Ricky Simon called to face former bantamweight titleholder, Petr Yan, next. ‘No Mercy’ is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, but his most recent defeat was quite controversial. That loss in question coming against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 in October.

Following the defeat, the former champion voiced his displeasure with not only the judging in his split-decision loss but the UFC. Commentator Daniel Cormier later revealed that he heard that Yan was so upset by the result that he was pondering a leave from the promotion.

ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar later offered himself as trade bait, it appears it won’t be necessary. As Simon noted, it seems that Yan is no longer interested in leaving the UFC or retiring. With that in mind, the rising contender is interested in facing the former champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Simon (@rickysimonufc)

“@petr_yan I heard you decided not to retire. Let’s give the fans what they want!”, wrote Simon on social media.

While Ricky Simon might be down to face Petr Yan next, ‘No Mercy’ has yet to respond to the callout. During his time away from the cage, the Russian has already been called out by names such as Marlon Vera.

