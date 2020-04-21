Ray Longo calls Anderson Silva a “f**king whore” after retirement comments

In a recent interview with the UFC, Anderson Silva divulged that he intended to retire from MMA before his first fight with Chris Weidman.

“I want to stop, I want a time for myself, to stay with my family,” Silva claims he told UFC brass at the time. “I have been doing this for years and I’m losing contact with my kids. I’m only training and training, it’s not working for me anymore.”

In the end, however, the UFC allegedly managed to convince Silva to defend his title against Weidman by offering him a new Bentley Continental GT.

Silva, of course, ended up losing his fight with Weidman via a shocking, second-round knockout.

Weidman’s long-time coach Ray Longo recently caught wind of these comments from Silva, and did not hold back in his response.

“I mean, so basically what he’s saying is he’s a f**king whore,” Longo said of Silva on MMA & Beyond podcast (transcript via MMA Fighting). “And that the moral of the story [inaudible], and then for the rematch [with Weidman] they gave him gift certificate to McDonald’s. They let him have a shopping spree at Target for the rematch. They bought him out. ‘Listen, I know you don’t wanna do this, but here’s a gift card to Starbucks.’ I don’t even understand. What does that mean.

“Imagine that, though, when Dana and Lorenzo offered the Bentley and he took it, and then Lorenzo goes to Dana, ‘shit, we could’ve gotten him with a Chevy. We could’ve gotten him with a f**king SUV, a Honda SUV. Why the f**k we go with a Bentley, you f**cking morons?’ The hell is going on? [laughs]

“After he lost the first fight, he drove the f**cking Bentley into a wall.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/21/2020.