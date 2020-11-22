Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko defeats Jennifer Maia at UFC 255

A women’s flyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on challenger Jennifer Maia served as the co-main event of UFC 255.

Shevchenko (20-3 MMA) had gone a perfect 5-0 since making the drop to the UFC’s flyweight division ahead of tonight’s event. During that stretch, ‘The Bullet’ captured the promotions vacant 125-pound strap by defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk and had since gone on to defend the strap on three consecutive occasions.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Maia (18-7-1 MMA) was coming off a submission win over Joanne Calderwood in her most recent effort this past August. The Brazilian had gone 3-2 since in the UFC prior to this evenings co-headliner.

Tonight’s UFC 255 co-main event proved to be a lot closer fight than many expected. Although Valentina Shevchenko seemingly dominated four of the five rounds, she never really came close to earning the finish many were expecting her to produce. Nonetheless, after twenty-five minutes of action it was clear ‘The Bullet’ had done more than enough to outpoint her Brazilian opponent.

Official UFC 255 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Jennifer Maia by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Shevchenko defeating Maia below:

Maia has the strength and intensity to keep up#UFC255 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 22, 2020

I’m surprised Shevchenko has engaged in the clinch twice now. She’s ok in there, but it’s the best chance Maia has, on paper, to make it competitive. RD 2 just got very interesting. #UFC255 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

Great round by Maia #UFC255 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 22, 2020

Speed of shevchenko is tooo much 👀 #UFC255 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 22, 2020

Ohh Shevchenko letting the dawg of now!! Her speed and power on those jabs, elbows, and kicks! #UFC255 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

Maia still pushing forward and refusing to quit! I love it but she needs something big here if she wants to take the Shevchenkos belt tonight! #UFC255 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 22, 2020

