Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

Chris Taylor
UFC Vegas 24
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champ Robert Whittaker taking on Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker was originally slated to fight Paulo Costa at tonight’s event, but the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a severe case of the flu.

Replacing ‘The Eraser’ against ‘The Reaper’ was former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum.

Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, this after picking up unanimous decision wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier in his most recent efforts.

Robert Whittaker
Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (16-7 MMA) was hoping to build off of his recent decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 this evening. Prior to that victory, the former TUF 17 winner had suffered three-straight setbacks to opponents Israel Adesanya, Darren Till and Jack Hermansson respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 main event resulted in a masterclass performance from the former middleweight champion in Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ dominated Kelvin Gastelum for all five rounds on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 24 Result: Robert Whittaker def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Whittaker defeating Gastelum below:

Post-fight reactions to Robert Whittaker defeating Kevlin Gastelum:

