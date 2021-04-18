Pros react after Robert Whittaker defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup featuring former champ Robert Whittaker taking on Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker was originally slated to fight Paulo Costa at tonight’s event, but the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a severe case of the flu.

Replacing ‘The Eraser’ against ‘The Reaper’ was former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum.

Robert Whittaker (23-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 headliner on a two-fight winning streak, this after picking up unanimous decision wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum (16-7 MMA) was hoping to build off of his recent decision win over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 this evening. Prior to that victory, the former TUF 17 winner had suffered three-straight setbacks to opponents Israel Adesanya, Darren Till and Jack Hermansson respectively.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 24 main event resulted in a masterclass performance from the former middleweight champion in Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ dominated Kelvin Gastelum for all five rounds on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 24 Result: Robert Whittaker def. Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Whittaker defeating Gastelum below:

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Whittaker could be fighting my own boyfriend and I’ll still cheer for Robert 🤣 #UFCVegas24 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 18, 2021

Someone going to SLEEP!! #UFCVegas24 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

KG needs to reset. Don’t get greedy. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

Whittaker’s counter striking is slick! #UFCVegas24 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 18, 2021

Whitaker fighting a perfect fight. Gastelum really needs to keep up the pressure and Hope Whitaker slows down. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 18, 2021

I have Whittaker up all 3 rounds but Gastelum is constantly trying to finish this fight! #UFCVegas24 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 18, 2021

Gastelum still very much in this fight though! Always dangerous #UFCVegas24 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) April 18, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Robert Whittaker defeating Kevlin Gastelum:

Master class. Always a fan Rob #UFCVegas24 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 18, 2021

Good job my son. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 18, 2021

Congrats to Whitaker on amazing performance. Gastelum as tough as they come ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul just made almost twice as much in a minute for boxing a retired boxer as @KelvinGastelum and @robwhittakermma combined pay for a 25 minute war in the @ufc how is this real life. — Devin Powell (@DevinPowellMMA) April 18, 2021

