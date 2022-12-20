Pro-fighter Ali Expansion Act to be brought before U.S. Senate in 2023

The Ali Expansion Act will be reintroduced to the U.S. Senate next year.

Over the last few years, the conversation around fighter pay, amongst other issues, has gotten louder. Thanks to figures such as UFC veteran Nate Quarry, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, the issue has made it to the mainstream.

For the most part, Dana White has hit back at these narratives, specifically, that UFC fighters are underpaid. While the MMA promoter might not believe in the criticism, it has led to movement in the political field.

Markwayne Mullin is a name that might be familiar to some older MMA fans. The Oklahoman went 3-0 in the cage, with all of his bouts taking place in the Xtreme Fighting League promotion. It’s likely thanks to his experience in the cage that he will bring the Ali Expansion Act before the U.S. Senate in 2023. The news was first reported by Nate Quarry on Twitter.

BREAKING:

Just got word from Senator @RepMullin that he's looking to reintroduce the Ali Expansion Act from the senate side of things in 2023. — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) December 19, 2022

For the uninitiated, the Ali Act, named after the great Muhammad Ali, is a federal law that was enacted in 2000. The purpose was to protect the rights and welfare of boxers, as well as provide oversight for state athletic commissions. In 2016, the aforementioned Mullin introduced an expanded form of the bill to cover MMA.

While the bill did have bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, it failed to pass the Senate. However, a lot has changed in six years, so it’s possible it will have more support now.

In the event that the bill passes, it will dramatically overhaul the way business is conducted in MMA. Titles would likely be sanctioned by athletic commissions, and wouldn’t be controlled by the UFC. Furthermore, fight purses would become public, as well as compensation that promoters make would be publically accessible.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see the bill passed? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!