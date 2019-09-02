PHOTO | Nate Diaz is already back in training following win over Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz is seemingly back to business.

In a recent Instagram post, Diaz showed that he is already back in the gym, grinding for his next challenge.

Diaz beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 after a three-year break from competition. He took home a unanimous decision win and received praise from many of his peers — including former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

Diaz’s UFC 241 performance was a testament to his resilience and durability. Diaz trains consistently, even when he is not fighting. Diaz and his brother, Nick are accomplished triathletes and frequently train together.

Many fans commented on this photo, and a large portion of those fans were calling for a fight between Diaz and UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was a popular topic in the replies despite the fact that Nurmagomedov is facing interim champ Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 this weekend and Diaz has asked for a fight against streaking welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

While many fans are interested in a Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight, it’s unclear whether any headway has been made on the matchup yet. That being said, UFC President Dana White did seem interested in the matchup after UFC 242.

“I mean, who wouldn’t want to see that fight?” White told the media after the UFC 242 card had concluded. “I think everyone would want to see that fight. I don’t know, we’ll wait to see how everything plays out.”

More recently, White claimed that he had no updates on the negotiations for this fight.

“Why, did I say I was doing Diaz and Masvidal on Saturday (at the UFC 241 post-event news conference)?” White said (via MMA News). “Well … they asked me, and I said, ‘Who doesn’t want to see that fight?’”

“No, no progress [on negotiations so far],” White added.

Diaz will be maintaining his endurance and focusing on training whilst negotiations for a Jorge Masvidal fight are underway.