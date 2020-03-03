Paulo Costa will have a front row seat for Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

In the main event of UFC 248, Adesanya will look to defend his middleweight title when he battles Romero. Originally, the fight was supposed to be Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa, but the Brazilain suffered a bicep injury forcing him to be out a couple of months leaving Romero to get the title shot.

For Costa, he knows he will be fighting the winner but he’s interested in seeing if Adesanya will be able to beat Romero as he did.

“I’ll be there to see if Adesanya can beat Romero like I did,” Costa told MMA Fighting. “Everybody wants to see that, if he can beat Romero or not. I believe Adesanya himself feels he has to prove he can beat Romero, too, so I’ll be there watching.”

Costs and Adesanya have a rivalry as Costa has said to BJPENN.com he plans on ‘killing’ the champ when they fight. “The Last Stylebender” was also skeptical of the Brazilian’s injury as he said he is a juice monkey.

There is no question the two don’t like each other and a fight between them would do big business. But, first, Adesanya will need to get past Romero, which Costa isn’t sure about.

So, he’s going to Vegas to see who his next opponent is.

“I’ll be able to train everything,” Costa said. “I’ll be there, front row, at UFC 248. Let’s see who’s next.”

Paulo Costa fought Yoel Romero at UFC 241 where Costa earned a unanimous decision win to improve to 13-0. In his career, he also has notable wins over Uriah Hall and Johnny Hendricks among others.

It seems likely Costa will be fighting whoever wins the UFC 248 main event for the belt next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.