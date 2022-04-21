Paulo Costa calls out “moron” Marvin Vettori for a rematch after Robert Whittaker supposedly pulls out of UFC 275: “Send me location”

By
Cole Shelton
-
Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa
Image Credit: Screenshot UFC's tweet.

Paulo Costa is looking to run things back with Marvin Vettori.

Costa and Vettori headlined a Fight Night card back in October in a light heavyweight bout, this after the Brazilian showed up on fight week heavy. Ultimately, it didn’t help him, as it was Vettori winning by decision. Since then, Costa has been vocal in wanting to rematch him.

“I don’t respect him,” Costa said to AG Fight back in February. “I want to end his life. He’s an a**hole, a fool. He had this win over me and thinks he’s the man, but he’s an a**hole, a child. We see he’s a goof, he can’t even wear shorts the right way. There’s a photo of him with his shorts backward, and he still thinks he’s the man. But I’ll fight him again. I mean, at least I plan to. I’m not saying I want to fight Vettori because he took my place in the ranking. It’s not about that. It’s because he’s an a**hole. I have to fight him. I have to erase this loss. I want to leave him sidelined for at least a year after the beating I give him. I want to hurt him. I’m angry.”

Since their fight, Paulo Costa has not been booked for a fight while Marvin Vettori was set to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 275 in Singapore. However, on Wednesday, the Italian took to social media to reveal that Whittaker is out of the fight, and with that, Costa is hoping he can step in.

“Vettori needs a pair to fight? Oh really? Lol how funny is it ? send me the location dumbest,” Costa wrote on Twitter followed by “let’s fight moron. lol.”

Although Paulo Costa does want the rematch it is uncertain if Vettori and the UFC are interested in making it. It hasn’t even been a year since their last fight and Costa hasn’t picked up a win since then, but there is no question he wants to fight Vettori again.

Would you like to see Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori 2 at UFC 275?

