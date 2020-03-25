Oddsmakers reveal most likely location for UFC 249

Oddsmakers have released the most likely location for UFC 249.

On April 18th, the eagerly anticipated matchup between Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to headline the UFC 249 event. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of multiple MMA events, the likelihood of the April show has remained up in the air.

UFC President Dana White shut down any speculation this week by insisting that UFC 249 will take place. He is yet to confirm the location, leaving oddsmakers to fill in the cracks.

Online oddsmaker, Betonline has released the potential hosts. Currently, Florida is leading the pack as a 2-to-1 odds (+200) favorite. According to MMAFighting.com’s Steven Marrocco, the UFC is in negotiations to hold UFC 249 in Florida. Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville are the frontrunners.

In second place is the United Arab Emirates which has been given 7-to-2 odds (+350) to host UFC 249 in Abu Dhabi. The country was the last place to host the lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. He defeated Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242 last September and his father also suggested the country as a possible location for UFC 249.

However, safety legislation and restrictions keep changing as the global Coronavirus pandemic evolves. Whilst negotiations and logistics are being finalised, it is almost non-negotiable that the event will take place from a closed arena. So far, it is also unclear if the scheduled UFC 249 will include the full original lineup, or only feature the main event between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Fans can also hedge their bets on more outlandish options including Area 51 (+8000) and North Korea (+10000). See the full betting list from Betonline below:

Florida 2/1

United Arab Emirates 7/2

Russia 4/1

Mexico 5/1

Saudi Arabia 9/1

South Africa 10/1

Nevada 14/1

International Waters 25/1

Area 51 80/1

North Korea 100/1

Where do you bet the upcoming UFC 249 event will take place? Sound off in the comments below at Penn Nation.