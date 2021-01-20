Mike Perry goes to bat for Conor McGregor following recent insults from Khamzat Chimaev

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has gone to bat for Conor McGregor after the Irishman was once again insulted by Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev (9-0 MMA), a product of Ali Abdelaziz’s Dominance MMA, has been relentless in his callouts of McGregor despite being booked to fight perennial contender Leon Edwards in his next Octagon appearance.

In his most recent jab at the Irish star, Khamzat referred to ‘Notorious’ as being a “chicken”.

the chicken is back 🐔🤣 https://t.co/GRvSfJ7r3I — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 19, 2021

“The chicken is back.” – Chimaev wrote.

That insult clearly did not sit well with Mike Perry, who proceeded to accuse ‘Borz’ of being the only real chicken.

You’re the only chicken I see pulling out of fights https://t.co/SWgnVeoGqu — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 19, 2021

“You’re the only chicken I see pulling out of fights”, Perry wrote.

When a fight fan suggested that ‘Platinum’ go on and “get” Khamzat Chimaev, Perry responded by suggesting that the undefeated fighter doesn’t “want the smoke”.

Kumquat don’t want the smoke https://t.co/R0k0TFgpHN — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 19, 2021

Mike Perry (14-7 MMA) was most recently seen in action at UFC 255, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means. That loss served as Perry’s third in his past four outings, with his lone win in that time coming over Mickey Gall by way of decision.

As referenced by Perry above, Khamzat Chimaev has been scheduled to fight Leon Edwards on multiple occasions, but the fight has been forced to be rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 tests. The most recent cancellation was due to ‘Borz’ contracting the virus, which Mike Perry clearly believes was BS and simply a chicken move.

As for Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion is slated to return at this Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi for a rematch with Dustin Poirier. ‘Notorious’ and ‘The Diamond’ originally collided at UFC 178, with Conor emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Mike Perry currently is waiting on his next Octagon assignment, but it sounds like he would be ready and willing to step in for Leon Edwards against Khamzat Chimaev should something happen to the Englishman.