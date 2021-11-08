Michael Chandler says he ‘made some questionable decisions’ against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

Michael Chandler knows he didn’t fight the smartest fight on Saturday against Justin Gaethje.

Chandler and Gaethje were opening up the UFC 268 main card and the two promised fireworks. To no surprise, they did just that as they even exceeded expectations as the two just threw down for 15 minutes. Both men had moments in the fight but in the end, it was Gaethje who won by decision.

After the fight, and now that Chandler was back at home, he took to Instagram to reflect on the fight. In the video, he also had an ice face mask on to bring down the swelling as he didn’t want to let his son see how bad his face was.

“We made some questionable decisions in the last one, but we had a blast! ill-advised yet entertaining is my strong suit. What a great camp we had at @sanfordmma. Huge thank you to my coaches and training partners. So happy to be home with @briechandler and Hapman. To the fans: I appreciate your guys’ support on this journey. The best is yet to come! See you at the top!,” Chandler wrote on Instagram.

Although Michael Chandler says he made some questionable decisions in the fight, it still was a phenomenal fight for the fans. It won Fight of the Night and is easily the Fight of the Year so far. But, as “Iron” says he did make some questionable decisions that did cost him the fight as it was a close scrap that he could’ve won.

With Chandler losing at UFC 268 he dropped to 1-2 inside the Octagon. However, he still is a top-five lightweight and called out Conor McGregor for his next fight. The Irishman did show some interest in that, so perhaps that is his next fight sometime next year.

Do you think Michael Chandler made some questionable decisions at UFC 268?