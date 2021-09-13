Michael Bisping would “love to tee off on Jake Paul” if he can find a commission that will let him fight

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping says he would “love to tee off on Jake Paul” if he can find a commission that will let him fight.

Bisping confirmed earlier this year that Team Paul had made contact with him about a potential boxing match, but that never ended up happening. Instead, Paul fought former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley this year instead, and he beat both of them. The sky is now the limit for Paul in regards to what potential opponent he could face. By beating Askren and Woodley, there is a chance Paul could lure in a bigger-name rival.

One big name in combat sports who is interested in now fighting Paul is Bisping himself. Speaking on the “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping confirmed that he is now interested in fighting Paul. As far as “The Count” goes, Woodley never threw his hands in the fight and basically didn’t show up in his opinion. Bisping, however, promises that he would show up.

“When I was there, watching that fight, and Tyron Woodley never showed up, and then now the narrative is that Jake Paul is beating all of these f***ing MMA guys, I was like, ‘okay, I’ve gotta do something about this.’ If I can find a commission somewhere that will let me fight, I would love to tee off on Jake Paul,” Bisping said (h/t SportsKeeda).

“Someone’s gotta do it. Nothing personal against the guy. I’m not hating on him, but Tyron never showed up, at all. Tyron’s more scared than running out of gas than what he is of getting punched in the face. Do you know what I mean? Bean Askren was not a representative whatsoever. But I just don’t like the disrespect that’s on the MMA community.”

Would you like to see Michael Bisping fight Jake Paul?