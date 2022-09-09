Michael Bisping reveals the only way Nate Diaz has “any shot at being successful” against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Michael Bisping is revealing what he feels is the only way Nate Diaz has ‘any shot at being successful’ against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

UFC 279 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday September 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is the much anticipated welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) and Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA).

Chimaev, 28, is coming into the Octagon with a UFC record of 5-0. His last win was against Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) in April of this year at UFC 273.

Diaz, 37, will be entering the cage to fight his last fight on his current UFC contract. The Stockton native has not fought since June of 2021 at UFC 263, where went down to defeat by unanimous decision against Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA).

‘Borz’ is labelled the heavy favorite but Michael Bisping thinks a five-round fight is the only way Nate Diaz has a chance at victory.

It will be Chimaev’s first five-round fight in the UFC.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping identified the many advantages that Chimaev has heading into UFC 279, including strength and momentum, yet commenting (h/t Sportskeeda):

“It’s a five-round fight, though. A five-round fight is the only way that Nate Diaz has any shot of being successful in this fight. He’s not as strong. He’s not as explosive. He can’t compete.”

Concluding, Michael Bisping announced his pick for the winner:

“My pick is that Khamzat Chimaev goes out there and gets the job done within two rounds this weekend. He hits harder. He’s a better boxer. He’s bigger. He’s got the wrestling. He can stop the jiu-jitsu, and he’s gonna get the win.”

It is true the Chimaev started to look tired in the 3rd round of his fight with Gilbert Burns, but he still came out the victor. Diaz has lots of experience in five-round fights which could play well for the fan favourite.

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Do you agree with Bisping’s prediction for the winner of UFC 279?

