Michael Bisping outlines Robbie Lawler’s mistakes against Colby Covington

Robbie Lawler had no answer for the ceaseless pressure, output and takedowns of Colby Covington at UFC Newark. Former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping believes Lawler could have done a little better in the fight if he just let his hands go.

“I was like, man, come on Robbie, throw something. ‘Cause Robbie’s an old-school guy, so I always cheer for those guys. But listen, I actually said to [my son] Callum, ‘It’s easier said than done.’ I’ve been in there with guys that try to take you down and it does prevent you from throwing shots – certainly when the person’s throwing back at you at a high volume rate,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast (via MMA News).

“You have to defend those shots, you have to slip them, and then they’re shooting in for takedowns. You stress out about the takedown. Because that’s how he was losing the fight. He was taken down and controlled a lot. And he was trying to take his back as he got back to his feet and things like that.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“It is easier said than done because I’ve been in there and I know for a fact it is. But still, you know, credit to Covington – fantastic, but I’m telling you now, he could have thrown more shots than he did. He kind of shelled up a little bit, he did.

“It became too obsessed with defending a takedown and ready to get an under hook, or whatever you call it. Whatever you want to do, whatever your chosen method of defending the takedown is, he was too busy or concerned with doing that than actually throwing shots.”

What do you think of this assessment from Michael Bisping? Is the former champ on the money?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/7/2019.