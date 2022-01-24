Matt Frevola ecstatic with UFC 270 win, reveals he fought out his contract and is open to testing free agency

Matt Frevola knew the stakes were high for his UFC 270 fight against Genaro Valdez.

Frevola had entered the contest on the last fight of his current deal, and was hoping to snap a two-fight losing streak with a win. He knew people were counting him out but he was confident he would finish Valdez which is exactly what he did.

“Steamrolla” was able to knock down Valdez four times, although he believes it was five or six, and eventually got the first-round TKO win. Although it wasn’t the technical fight he wanted, Frevola is pleased with the win.

“Going into it, the plan was to be patient and just be too technical for him. But, I hurt him and dropped him and that is when the killer instinct came in and I smelt blood and went for the finish and I didn’t stop until I got it,” Frevola said to BJPENN.com. “I was just punching him and dropped him, what I think six times but at clearly five knockdowns so I should have that record, but he wasn’t going away so I went for the choke. He defended the choke well so I just had to keep punching him and eventually got the finish.”

Entering the fight, Frevola had heard all the talk he was done in the UFC but he is glad he was able to prove everyone wrong once again.

“My entire career, people have been counting me out, so it wasn’t anything I wasn’t used to,” Frevola said. “The real ones know, so that is all that matters, the real ones know what I am capable of and I still have a lot to show.”

Although Matt Frevola proved a lot of people wrong, it was the last fight of his deal and he is now a free agent. Frevola says he hopes he will be back in the UFC but he does want to test free agency to see what is next.

“This was huge. Every victory is huge, it has been a while since I got my hand raised, and especially doing it in that fashion is icing on the cake,” Frevola said. “That was a big fight for me as it was the last fight of my contract so it was do-or-die for me in the UFC. I didn’t let it create more pressure because you can’t let that happen, every fight is big but this one was big…

“Now, I’m really going to put my management to the test as I want him to get me great deals from different organizations,” Frevola later added. “I want to stay with the UFC and I love fighting in the UFC but I have to look out for what’s best for me and my family. It will be fun to see what offers I get and what my worth is but I want to stay in the UFC and I hope I can keep putting on more fights in the UFC but we will see.”

Regardless, the hope for Frevola is to fight again in the summer and extend his win streak to two.

What did you make of Matt Frevola’s win over Genaro Valdez at UFC 270?