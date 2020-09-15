Marvin Vettori slams “delusional” Chris Weidman, says the former champ could outrun Usain Bolt

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori continues to call out Chris Weidman in the hope of securing a fight against the former champion.

Vettori was able to take his current winning streak in the UFC to three fights in June as the Italian continues to try and climb up through the ranks of the 185-pound division. Weidman, on the other hand, finally got back on the winning trail with a unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov at the start of August.

Vettori hasn’t been shy in his criticism of Weidman, and it doesn’t seem as if his campaign is going to stop anytime soon.

I never seen anybody running like this guy @chrisweidman

I get behind him I swear he would outrun Usain Bolt.

This guy said he is back, want to do this and that in the division and in reality he is willing to wait for a year until the offer him somebody else.

Delusional — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 15, 2020

Weidman just seems to be staying focused on his goal of keeping his momentum going, but he did take the time to discuss the pressure he felt in the lead-up to his last bout.

“I really do a good job to try and tell myself that there is no pressure,” Weidman said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “But looking back there was so much pressure in this fight. I really wanted this ‘W.’ All the doubters and the haters and everyone saying I should retire, ‘No Chin Weidman, you suck,’ all this stuff, it fuelled me.

“It fuelled me because I know my potential and that I still have it and I am still capable of facing the best guys in the world and beating them based on my training with the best guys in the world,” Weidman added.

Does a fight between Marvin Vettori and Chris Weidman interest you?