Marvin Vettori finally books an opponent, returns at UFC 256 against Omari Akhmedov

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori finally has another opponent after being booked in a rematch against Omari Akhmedov at UFC 256, MMA Junkie reports.

The outspoken Italian has been pleading for another chance to prove himself against one of the division’s best in the wake of his dominant submission win over Karl Roberson back in June. Now, in addition to being given another fight, he’ll also have the opportunity to right a wrong from earlier on in his career.

Vettori went toe to toe with the aforementioned Akhmedov at UFC 219 in December 2017 as the two men fought to a majority draw in Las Vegas.

Ironically enough Akhmedov’s last outing saw him lose via unanimous decision to Chris Weidman, the same man that Vettori has spent the last few months calling out.

There’s an argument to be made that middleweight is the most interesting division in the UFC right now with the only other competitors in that argument being lightweight and welterweight – although some heavyweights may have something to say about that.

The proposed Vettori vs. Akhmedov showdown has been scheduled to take place at UFC 256 on December 12. The fight could well make it onto the main card depending on how many other bouts are announced, but either way, it’s shaping up to be one hell of a night with two title fights to get excited about.

Kamaru Usman will defend the Welterweight Championship against Gilbert Burns, whereas Amanda Nunes will put her Women’s Featherweight Championship on the line against top contender Megan Anderson.