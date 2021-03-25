Khabib Nurmagomedov “would be a huge star” for the WWE, says Drew McIntyre

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov “would be a huge star” for the WWE, says professional wrestler Drew McIntyre.

Nurmagomedov officially announced last week that he is retiring from MMA and from the UFC. It was no surprise that “The Eagle” decided to walk away, considering he first mentioned the possibility of retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. But after spending the last six months pondering his future in the sport, Nurmagomedov ultimately made the decision to hang up his gloves. He cited the fact he wanted to spend more time with his mother as one of the reasons why he walked away.

Although Nurmagomedov is done with the UFC, he’s still only 32 years old and in the prime of his athletic career. Money isn’t a problem for Nurmagomedov, but if he does still have the itch to compete, then the WWE is an option for him. Speaking to TMZ Sports, McIntyre — one of the WWE’s biggest stars — said that he believes Nurmagomedov would be a natural in MMA, and he believes working with promoter Paul Heyman would also help him.

“He’s so talented that I reckon he could make some noise. And if he can’t make the noise himself, we’ve got Paul Heyman. We’ve got a few talented people that can carry the load when it comes to talking. I know MVP has done a heck of a job for (Bobby) Lashley. Maybe that’s another name to throw in the hat. But yeah, he’s such an amazing performer in the UFC. If he can’t quite figure out that part, we’ll make it work. That’s what we’re all about. Hands with the positives and hiding the negatives. I think the fans would be very excited to see him,” McIntyre said of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McIntyre also said he believes rival Conor McGregor could help lure him into the WWE ring.

“I see McGregor opposed to him as well, trying to talk some trash to lure him back into the match. McGregor gets it, but Khabib’s so talented. He would figure it out and be a huge star for us, too.”

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov should consider joining the WWE?