Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278.

It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.

Usman had previously defended his title 5 times, but a 6th victory was not to be.

Taking to ‘Twitter’ yesterday, Usman tweeted:

“Champs f$ck up sometimes…. but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, speaking after the bout, had this to say about the battle between Usman and Edwards (h/t MMANews):

“(In) a second, it all went wrong, put his hand in the wrong place; your lights could go out if the proper defence is not in place. You can wake up in the locker room and it’s over.”

Continuing Khabib said:

“I’m aware that the trilogy is already in the works. I believe he can beat Leon Edwards. But after such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover. It will be interesting to see. But I would love to see the trilogy. They are 1-1.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, 33, the former UFC lightweight champion, retired in March of 2021 after an incredible career. ‘The Eagle’ went out with a perfect 29-0 MMA record. Khabib is an active coach with the American Kickboxing Academy.

Are you looking forward to a trilogy fight between Usman and Edwards? Do you think ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will be able to take back the title?

