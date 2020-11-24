Khabib Nurmagomedov to Dana White: “See you soon”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message to UFC President Dana White—and it’s going to send fans into a frenzy.

Khabib last fought in the main event of UFC 254 in October, defending the lightweight belt with a second-round submission win, and improving his record to 29-0 in the process. After that victory, he shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from competition.

In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Jon Anik, the undefeated Russian explained that he’d promised his mother his fight with Gaethje would be his last, citing the death of his father and mentor Abdulmanap as the reason.

“This was my last fight,” a visibly emotional Khabib said.

“I promised [my mother], it’s going to be my last fight,” Nurmagomedov added. “It was my last fight here. Tuesday, you guys have to put me No. 1 pound-for-pound because I deserve this.”

“Today’s my last fight in the UFC.”

Despite this announcement from Khabib, White has been adamant all along that the undefeated lightweight is likely to fight again.

“No, Khabib’s going to fight,” White said after the latest episode of Contender Series. “I believe he’s going to.

“He hasn’t committed, but I feel like he’s going to, and I’m not really pushing him,” White concluded. “We talked about it and he just fought. Let him take some time, spend some time with his family, spend the holidays. There’s no rush.”

While the verdict is still out on whether Khabib will actually fight again, his latest Instagram post sure makes it seem like he’s considering it. See it below:

“See you soon,” Khabib wrote in the caption for his post, tagging Dana White.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, or will he stick to his retirement plans?