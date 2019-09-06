Khabib Nurmagomedov lashes out at media for always asking same questions

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was conspicuously absent at UFC 242 media day, which deprived many of the reporters on-scene in Abu Dhabi of the chance to speak with him. Speaking after the UFC 242 ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday afternoon, Nurmagomedov explained why he declined to do interviews on media day.

As it turns out, he’s tired of answering the same questions over and over again.

“He asked me yesterday, I don’t come to media [day]. I said I come but I don’t talk with media. I come, stare down, and I leave. But why I don’t talk with media? Because three months, same questions,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMA Fighting). “Father? What do you think about Dustin? What do you think? You respect him? No? How was your training camp?

“90 percent the same thing. Right now, same thing.”

Nurmagomedov didn’t actually plan on sticking around to speak to the media after the UFC 242 ceremonial weigh-ins, but was apparently forced to do so by the UFC. Having been forced to stick around, he simply couldn’t hide his frustration with the MMA media.

“Right now, I want to leave but they say no, you have to go,” Nurmagomedov said. “You guys have 90 percent same questions. How many times I give answer about my father? Maybe for this week 15 or 20. One question.”

Needless to say, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a little fed up with the media circus ahead of his UFC 242 fight, which will see him attempt to defend his title against interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/6/2019.