Khabib Nurmagomedov issues statement after receiving “Submission of the year” award from the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov has issued a statement after receiving the “Submission of the year” award from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Although the undefeated UFC lightweight champion only competed once during the 2020 calendar year, Khabib’s lone effort still produced hardware.

The Russian star improved his overall record to a perfect 29-0 this past October when he submitted Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke in the main event of UFC 254.

For his stellar performance against ‘The Highlight’, Khabib Nurmagomedov was awarded “Submission of the year honors from the UFC.

After shocking the mixed martial arts world by announcing his retirement from the sport, Nurmagomedov has since backtracked on his commitment to hanging up the gloves. Khabib recently suggested that if one of the lightweights competing at UFC 257 does something “special“, he would consider coming back for one final fight.

While he awaits the outcome of Saturday’s pay-per-view event, ‘The Eagle’ took to Twitter where he reflected on his latest achievement.

This award “Submission of the year” has a great importance for me and my legacy, years will pass but history will remain. There are many significant moments in my career, that will be remembered in a years.@ufc pic.twitter.com/zU0YUqEcqK — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 19, 2021

‘The Eagle’ captured the promotions vacant lightweight world title at UFC 223 in April of 2018 by scoring a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta.

Since then Khabib Nurmagomedov has gone on to earn three title defenses, scoring submission victories over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and the aforementioned Justin Gaethje.

While Khabib made things look relatively easy in his fight with Gaethje, he recently revealed to UFC President Dana White that ‘The Highlight’ was the hardest hitting fighter he had ever faced.

“White says that Khabib Nurmagomedov told him that he’d never been hit or kicked harder in a fight than he did against Justin Gaethje.” – via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN.