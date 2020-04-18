Kevin Lee believes he tore his ACL, unsure on how long he’ll be out

Kevin Lee believes he will be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a torn ACL.

Although Lee believes he tore his ACL he has yet to get confirmation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the hospitals being so busy, he was forced to wait for a center to be available to take an MRI which happened today.

“I haven’t gotten it checked out yet. I’ve been through enough injuries where I’m pretty sure it’s my ACL. It’s just a matter of how torn it is and what the severity is,” Kevin Lee said to Sirius XM. “I got an appointment at 6:30 [today] all the hospitals are super backed up so I didn’t even bother going to the hospital. They are just sending me straight to the imaging center, get an MRI done on it. I haven’t been able to do much PT, it’s been about five days since it happened. It’s f****d, it’s my first time really going through a knee injury like this.”

Kevin Lee says he heard a loud a pop and since then the knee has been swelling. He also doesn’t know how long will be out as it depends on how the MRI goes.

Not only is the knee bad, but “The Motown Phenom,” says he may also have been affected by the coronavirus.

“Honestly, not even doing anything that was totally out of the ordinary. I mean, I’m not going to stay specifically how it happened because of insurance, you know. But, it wasn’t something totally out of the ordinary,” he said. “I think I may have been affected by this whole virus and shit more than I think. For some reason, I’ve been overly fatigued and my body isn’t feeling great. I zigged when I should have zagged and heard a pop pretty loud. Since then I’m unable to move it much.”

Lee is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira back at UFC Brasilia. After the fight, he said he may not fight again for a few years as he looks to fix his mistakes.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/17/2020.