Kelvin Gastelum says he has “never wanted a rematch any more” than he does with Darren Till

Kelvin Gastelum wants to run things back with Darren Till.

In the co-main event of UFC 244 last November, Gastelum was looking to get back into the win column when he welcomed Till to the middleweight division. It was a very intriguing matchup where it was the Englishman in Till who edged out a split decision.

Following the loss, Gastelum was suspended by USADA for marijuana use and will return to the Octagon on July 18 in the co-main event against Jack Hermansson. It is a critical fight for him if he doesn’t want to lose three in a row. Yet, Gastelum, he can’t help but look back at the Till fight and realize everything he did wrong.

“Yeah, I thought I wanted a rematch before. I lost to guys like Neil Magny. I lost to Tyron Woodley and I felt like maybe I’d like to have a rematch with those guys. But, the feeling that I got after fighting Till, I’ve never wanted a rematch any more than I want that. I would love to run that back,” Gastelum said at media day. “All respect to Darren Till, he had a great, phenomenal gameplan that night and beat me fair and square. But, anybody that knows me, anybody that knows my style and that has seen me in my fights in the past knows that wasn’t me fighting at 100 percent. So, I’d love to be able to run it back.”

Darren Till is set to headline the July 25 card on Fight Island against Robert Whittaker. It is a fascinating fight and one Gastelum will be paying close attention to.

Although Kelvin Gastelum wants the rematch with Darren Till, his attention right now is on Jack Hermansson. Should he get his hand raised on Saturday, he will start to work his way back up the division and possibly earn that rematch with Till.

Would you be interested in seeing Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till 2?