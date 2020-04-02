Kamaru Usman sides with Khabib Nurmagomedov: “They don’t care about our lives”

Kamaru Usman feels that the people who are pushing for MMA fights in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic don’t care about the lives of fighters.

Usman, the UFC welterweight champ, made this remark during an Instagram Live session from UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, with whom he shares a manager.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter captured the comment.

On Khabib’s Instagram Live earlier, Kamaru Usman commented “These people just want violence they don’t care about our lives”. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2020

“These people just want violence they don’t care about our lives,” Usman is reported to have said during Nurmagomedov’s broadcast.

Kamaru Usman last fought in December, when he defeated his arch rival Colby Covington by fifth-round TKO to defend his title. Since then, he’s been linked to a fight with top contender Jorge Masvidal.

This Usman vs. Masvidal fight has long been rumored for International Fight Week in July. That being said, when it became clear that Nurmagomedov would not be fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18 as planned, both Usman and Masvidal offered to step in and fight on the card on short notice.

It now seems unlikely that this fight will occur so soon — particularly now that Usman has shared his disappointment with the way some people are pushing for MMA action during such a dangerous time.

What do you think of this comment from the welterweight champ Kamaru Usman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/2/2020.