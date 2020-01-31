Kamaru Usman sends warning to Jorge Masvidal

All signs point to Jorge Masvidal getting the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Usman, who recently had a heated run-in with Masvidal in Miami, would seemingly relish the opportunity to punish him in the cage.

The champion, who is riding high on a big, fifth-round TKO win over Masvidal’s former training partner Colby Covington, sent his rival a warning in a recent chat with TMZ.

“He saw what I did to the guy that used to punish him and torture him everyday at practice,” Usman said (via MMA Junkie). “He saw what I did [to Covington]. Now he better shut his little mouth before I fill his ass with a bunch of that Cuban coffee. Keep running his mouth, he ain’t going to nothing. He just ran up and he didn’t do nothing. I was dolo.”

“Talk all you want, but I’m going to let you know, just like I did to that guy that used to torture you everyday. I will fill your ass up with all that Cuban coffee.”

Usman also opened up on his Miami run-in with Masvidal, assuring that he only intended to fulfill his media obligations.

“No, that’s fake on his part,” Usman says. “I wasn’t here for that. I was here to do some media. I had a whole day jam-packed with media stuff to get done, but this guy wanted 10 seconds of fame. That’s what happens. They all want to come to champ and say, ‘Hey, look at me, look at me. Pay attention to me,’ and that’s all he wanted to do, and now we’re actually talking about him, so he got his point across because he had the camera guy. You saw that?

“He had a camera guy with him. He had what, like five or six guys with him. I was dolo. I’m at the whole media day, and what better way to do it than a room full of the world’s media. Come on, bro.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/31/2020.